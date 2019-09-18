Robin LeAnn Smallen, of Lebanon and formerly of Lenoir City, born Sept. 6, 1964, passed away Sept. 6, 2019, in Murfreesboro.
Robin loved to work puzzles, observe ants and birds, KFC and Dr. Pepper. She loved to go to church and carry her Bible.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bob Smallen; and grandparents, Jim and Mildred Duggan and Lester and Edna Smallen.
Robin is survived by her loving mother, Laura Smallen Graves; sister and brother-in-law, Debbie Smallen Charleton (Mark); nieces, Sarah Smith and Lauren Hong (Dominic); aunts, Faye Duggan and Dana McDonald; and special friend, Mike.
Services were held Saturday, Sept. 7, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Graveside services were held in the Lakeview Cemetery.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
