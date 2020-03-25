Robert Daniel “Danny” White, 69, of Loudon, passed away March 18, 2020.
He was a member of Walk By Faith Christian Church. Danny was a retired cabinet maker, Indian artifact dealer and an avid story teller.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Goldie White; and brother, Kenneth Harold White.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Pat White; children, Robert Lee White (Renee) and Patricia Novia White (Shannon); grandchildren, Hallie Miller, Shannon Turpin and Daniel White; brother, Joseph White (Frances); and several nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Friends may called Saturday at their convenience at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at Walk By Faith Christian Church with the Rev. Steve Kirby officiating. Burial followed in the Lakeview Cemetery.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
