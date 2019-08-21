Robert “Bob” McCrary Carter, 83, of Knoxville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Parkwest Medical Center.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Georgia Ruth McCrary Carter; and son, Bryan Carter.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Gail Johnson Carter; daughter, Deborah Carter; sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Dr. Sam Haun; nephew, Carter Haun and his wife, Ashley; nephew, Michael Haun; several nieces and nephews; two great-nieces; numerous cousins; and many friends.
Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served more than 60 years in the Masonic Lodge 204 F&AM. He owned and operated Carter Lumber Company in Loudon for many years. Most recently, he served as vice president for TENGAS Co.
He was an active member of First Baptist Concord in Knoxville, and his faith was especially important to him. Throughout his life, he also enjoyed building homes and antique cars. Bob was well known for his gregarious personality, and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, in the McGill Click chapel in Loudon. Dr. Sam Haun and the Rev. Brian Courtney will officiate. A Masonic service will be conducted by Masonic Lodge 204 F&AM. Interment will follow in Roberson Cemetery, also in Loudon, with military honors conducted by the Loudon County Veterans Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends prior to the service noon-2 p.m. Wednesday at McGill Click Funerals and Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 North, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
