Riley David Wampler Sr., 73, of Lenoir City, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, July 7, 2019, surrounded by his wife and children.
Riley was a member of First Baptist Church in Lenoir City. He retired as Loudon County clerk after 32 years of service. Riley was a loving family man, he never met a stranger and was always willing to help people. He was an avid golfer.
Riley was preceded in death by his parents, Joe F. and Agnes Norris Wampler; his brothers, Bobby Wampler and Harry Wampler; and his sister and brothers-in-law, Bennie and Wayne Roach and Richard “Bud” Wilburn.
Riley leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Vicki Gaddis Wampler; daughters, Tammie Wampler (Chris Gierisch) and Sheri Carr (the Rev. Mark Carr); son, Riley David Wampler Jr. (Christy); grandchildren, Ashton Oody (Tyler), Rileigh Grace Barbour, Michael Wampler, Lindsay Wampler, Samuel Carr, Anna Carr and Daniel Carr; sisters, Newell (Leonard) Grimes, Violet Wilburn and Janet (Alvin) Clemmer; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jennifer Wampler, Tom Gaddis (Cheri), the late John Gaddis (Jeanne); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Refuge Church at Pleasant Hill. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with the Revs. Dick DeMerchant and Mark Carr officiating. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Thursday at Pleasant Hill Cemetery for graveside services with the Rev. Jerry Vittatoe officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
