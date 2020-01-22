Rickie Charles Wilson, 64, of Paint Rock, passed Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
Rick worked with Maremont Corporation and later with Monterey Mushroom. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and raising animals. Rick was very passionate about growing a garden. He had a wonderful green thumb and always wanted to grow the biggest and the best fruits and vegetables, once harvesting a 71-pound watermelon.
Rick loved his family and friends. He was famous for handing out nicknames to all those near and dear to him. Rick will be missed by all those who loved him.
Rick is preceded in death by his grandson, Sawyer Wilson.
He is survived by his loving partner of 23 years, Teresa Clanton; sons and daughters-in-law, Daniel and Kristina Wilson and Jacob and Jamie Wilson; daughters and son-in-law, Christy McKeehan and Jennifer and Tim Briggs; nine grandchildren; parents, Ott and Betty Wilson; step-daughter and husband, Theresa and Kinny Rogers; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Lavada Wilson; sisters and brothers-in-law, Teresa and Chuck Malonee and Deb and Ray Dills; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service to honor Rick was held Tuesday, Jan. 21, in the Tennessee Chapel Cemetery, Paint Rock, with the Rev. Neil Turner officiating. The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Monday at the McGill Click Funerals and Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N., Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
