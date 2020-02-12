Rebecca Fox DeVaney

Rebecca Fox DeVaney, 78, of Lenoir City, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.

She was a retired U.S. Postal Service rural carrier in Lenoir City. Becky was a true Lenoir City Panther and University of Tennessee sports fan.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Faye Skidmore; parents, Earl and Dessie Rayburn Fox; brothers, Evan Earl (Peggy) Fox and Lee Allen (Kathy) Fox; and sister, Iris (Frank) Walden.

She leaves behind to remember the precious memories of her life her son, Dennis (Vickie) DeVaney; daughters, Vikki Borden and Charlotte Welch; granddaughter, April Welch; great-grandchildren, Kyler and Addison Welch; grandson that she lovingly raised, Coty Gamble; granddaughters, Candy Russell and Christina DeVaney; attentive niece, Trish Hickman; sister, Barbara Fox Elkins; step-sister, Dwana Vance; and a host of loved ones, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to express a special "thank you" to Powell Select for their tender care and concern for her. The family received friends 4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Lee Hickman officiating. Family and friends gathered at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and proceeded to the Lenoir City Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services.

Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com

Tags