Rebecca “Becky” Harrison Evans, born Jan. 30, 1930, in Loudon County, to the late James and Gladys Bolt Harrison, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.
Becky was a member of Central United Methodist Church. She was a talented watercolor artist and displayed her paintings at many local craft shows. She worked at several local retail businesses, including Cato’s, Thomas Hills, Lenoir Hardware and the Casual Corner.
Becky was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Raymond M. Evans.
She is survived by her three children, Dr. James Tracy "Jim" and wife, Linda Brown Evans, of Loudon, Kathirena Evans Richardson and husband, Jim, of Atlanta, Ga., Suzanne Evans Ward and husband, Brett, of Sweetwater; three grandchildren, Richard Harrison Underwood of New York City, Robert "Rob" Underwood and wife, Lily, all of Atlanta, Ga., and William "Bill" Evans and wife, Symantha, of Loudon; great-grandchildren, Bayli and Lincoln Underwood; and several nieces and nephews.
Becky requested that her thanks be expressed to her many friends and acquaintances for their friendship, love and support throughout her lifetime. A special "thank you" to the staff at Wood Village Assisted Living in Sweetwater for their care and support.
The family received friends noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Ron Fisher officiating. Family and friends proceeded to Lakeview Cemetery for graveside services and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church, 301 Hickory Creek Road, Lenoir City, TN 37771.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
