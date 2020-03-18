Reba Helen Rayfield Cusick, 86, passed on from this life on March 13, 2020. Reba’s childhood was spent in Anderson and Sevier counties, but she lived her adult life in Lenoir City.
She was a member of Dixie Lee Baptist Church where she served as the church organist, choir member and Sunday School teacher for many years. She was a leader the Christian Women’s Club.
Reba married Burket Calloway Cusick in 1953 after patiently awaiting his return from the Korean War. Together they had two children — daughter, Linda, and then son, Barry. Reba devoted her life to the duties of a Christian wife and mother; nobody could have done a better job. She gardened, canned, sewed and cooked beyond rival. She was artistic and talented, being both an accomplished organist and painter. She loved to travel the world. Reba was preceded in death by her husband, Burket Cusick; mother, Mary Grubb Rayfield; father, Charlie Rayfield; brother, Ed Rayfield; and several brothers and sisters-in-law. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Cusick Burger and husband, Randy Burger, of Athens; son, Barry Cusick and wife, Betty White Cusick, of Lenoir City; brother, Clyde Rayfield of Lenoir City; sister, Jean Rayfield Duff of Lenoir CIty; grandson, David Alan Davis II of Ringgold, Ga.; granddaughter, Monica Burger Chesnutt and husband, Lindsey, of Sweetwater; great-grandchildren, Olivia Grace Davis, Elijah Thomas Chesnutt and Ezekiel Calloway Chesnutt; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express its gratitude to the employees of The Lantern at Morning Pointe, Reba’s special helper and friend, Stephanie Northern, and Amedisys Hospice Sweetwater.
Funeral services were held noon Monday, March 16, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City with the Rev. Mark Caldwell officiating. Interment followed in the Lakeview Cemetery with the Rev. Ronnie White officiating. Pallbearers were Alan Davis, Lindsey Chesnutt, Doug Rayfield, Brad Rayfield, Joe Morrison and Ethan Morrison. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dixie Lee Baptist Church. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut St., Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
