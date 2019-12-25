Ralph Leon Harvey was born Dec. 30, 1927, in Lenoir City to Bruce Francis and Mamie Garrett Harvey and went to be with the Lord on Dec. 17, 2019, in Huntsville, Ala.
Ralph was a WWII combat veteran who served 1943-46. He was a Navy pharmacist’s mate third class and was assigned to the Fleet Marines as a combat corpsman. PHM3/C Harvey was a member of Patrol Bombing Squadron VMB-423, serving as a flight corpsman in the South Pacific Theater of Operations until VJ Day, Sept. 2, 1945. He was then assigned to theater evacuation hospitals in China and Japan until his discharge in 1946 at age 18. PHM3/C R.L. Harvey received the Good Conduct Medal, The Navy Marine Corps China Occupation Medal, the Naval Occupation of Japan Medal, the WWII Victory Medal, the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal and had 20 hours of combat flight time.
Ralph was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Betty Presley Harvey; daughter-in-law, Nancy Coats Harvey; great-granddaughter, Melanie Taylor; and great-grandson, Joshua Taylor.
He is survived by his daughter, Judy (Woody) Cross; son, David Harvey; five grandchildren, Cynthia Taylor, Jenny (Vince) Davis, Joseph (Amy) Cross, Mary (Tyler) Goss and Ashley (Robert) Fontenot; and seven great-grandchildren, Daniel (Annie) Taylor, Andrew Taylor, James Davis, Matthew Davis, Adalynn Goss, Branson Goss and Nate Cross.
Funeral services took place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Sherwood Baptist Church, Huntsville, Ala. Burial was at Valhalla Memory Gardens at the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum with military honors. Family received friends 7-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Valhalla Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alabama Baptist Children’s Home.
