Priscilla Yearout Wolfe, 64, of Lenoir City and formerly of Athens, passed away Tuesday Dec. 31, 2019.
She was a member of Westview Baptist Church in Athens.
Priscilla was preceded in death by her husband, James G. “Jimmy” Wolfe; parents, William and Geneva Hill Yearout; and sister, Mary Sue Williams.
She is survived by her daughters, Andrea Gail (Andie) Wolfe and Kris; "grandson," Ian Lingerfelt; sister, Rose Harvey (Earl); sisters-in-law, Wanda Murphy, Betty Byers, Edna Clark (Clarence), Dot McCosh, Karen Richmond (Jim Stiles), Gail Hudson (Gary) and Ethel Wolfe (Sam); brother-in-law, Donnie Wolfe (Linda); and special aunt, cousins, nieces, nephews and special friends.
The family received friends 1-3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Keith Whited officiating. Burial followed in the Lakeview Cemetery.
Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut St., Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
