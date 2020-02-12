Phyllis Ruth Packett Simpson, 79, of Lenoir City, passed away Thursday morning, Feb. 6, 2020, at Summitview of Farragut.
Phyllis was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church and a longtime employee of White Store and Food City.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Simpson; parents, William Taft Packett Sr. and Gladys Dunlap Packett; sisters, Marcelene Smith, Billie Welch and Mary Underwood; and brothers, James Packett, Tom Packett and Kenneth Packett.
She is survived by her son, Jeff Simpson of Lenoir City; sisters, Linda "Bubbles" Robinette and Bessie Branch, both of Lenoir City; brothers, Jack Packett of Lenoir City and Bill Packett of Knoxville; and several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends 4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Highland Park Baptist Church in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Eddie Click officiating. Family and friends gathered at 3 p.m. Saturday in Lakeview Cemetery for graveside services with the Rev. Dan Guider officiating.
The family would like to thank the staff of Summitview of Farragut for the care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tennessee Alzheimer’s Association.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.