Peter "Pete" Ponce passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Rocky Top.
Pete was born in Arizona of Spanish and Hopi Indian descent and spoke fluent Spanish. He was a devoted Catholic and member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. He faithfully followed Christ's principles and was an active member of the church for decades.
He was a proud Marine who served in World War II and in the Korean War as an Air Force staff sergeant.
After serving in WWII and the Korean War, Pete attended the University of Chattanooga on the GI Bill and became an accountant.
Pete worked in the steel industry for more than 40 years and started Ponce Metals Inc., in 1984. As an entrepreneur and businessman of integrity, Pete was devoted to putting his customers and employees first. He was a hard-working, stubborn, yet easygoing man with a no-BS attitude but quick with a joke and a dazzling smile.
Evelyn and Pete were married March 12, 1951, and celebrated more than 69 years of marriage. Pete "Papaw" was a provider for his family, caring for Evelyn as long as he was able.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Evelyn "Nana;" children, Meleisa Elaine Ponce Teffeteller, Peter Johnathan Ponce and wife, Linda Ponce, and Mark Anthony Ponce and wife, Patricia Wilson; grandchildren, Dennis Ray and Sarah Rose Teffeteller, Peter J. Ponce Jr. and Alexandria Ponce, Austin Alan and Christian Alexander Ponce, sons of Carol Lynne Ponce, and Jason Everett and Jonathan Travis Farmer; and great-grandchildren, Zaedyn Alixzander Ponce and Liam Grant Ponce.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and children, Mary Frances, Teresa Marie, Paul Eric and Carol Lynne Ponce.
He was admired and respected by everyone who knew him. He will be greatly missed by his adoring family, siblings, several nieces, nephews and lifelong friends too numerous to mention.
The graveside service with military honors was held at 1:30 a.m. Sunday, March 8, in Chattanooga at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Pallbearers were grandsons, Austin and Christian Ponce and dear friends of the family, Dave Jetton and Corey Peacock. A celebration of Pete's life will be held 1-4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Click Funeral Home in Farragut. There will be a potluck with provided refreshments.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Loudon Police Department, Loudon County Sheriff's Office, Loudon County Schools, Loudon County Fire and Rescue or the Wounded Warrior Project.
Click Funeral Home, 11915 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfh.com
