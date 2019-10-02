Pauline Eller Kirkland, 84, of the Piney community of Loudon County, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
She was a caregiver to everyone. She was a member of Jackson Chapel Baptist Church. She retired from Yale & Towne after 45 years.
She was preceded in death by parents, Melvin O. "Shorty" and Tennie Eller; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bob and Katherine Eller, Jim and Francis Eller, Melvin and Marie Eller and Charles Eller; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary and Floyd Board, Effie and Lonnie Arden, Juanita and Gene Rhyne and Johnny Willis; special cousins, Glen Eller and Evelyn Pemberton; and sister-in-laws, Gerda Kirkland, Alma Bingham and Beulah Watts.
She is survived by husband, Ernest "Bokie" Kirkland; son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Valeria Kirkland; grandchildren, Paula and Jonathan Johnson and Leonard Kirkland; sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and George May; sisters-in-law, Wanda Eller, Margaret Kirkland and Liz Simpson and husband, Joe; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 5655 Zion Ridge Road, Loudon, Tenn., with the Revs. Benny Watson and David Coffman officiating. The interment followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends noon-2 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.