Paul Frye, 84, of Lenoir City, passed away March 23, 2020.
Paul served four years of active duty in the United States Navy and 16 years in the United States Naval Reserve. Most of his civilian career was devoted to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Paul greatly loved his wife, daughter and son. His love for his daughter-in-law, granddaughters-in-law, grandson and great-grandsons were the same as with his own two children.
Paul greatly enjoyed being outside seeing God’s landscape. His favorite family activity was camping at the beach and cruising the campground with his wife and daughter on his golf cart. Paul had a passion for hunting but mainly so he could enjoy quality time in the woods or cabin with his son and grandsons. Sitting in a tree stand for hours eating oatmeal cakes and talking were more important than the hunt.
Paul was an inspiration to his family and friends. He taught us to never give up. He battled cancer for four years and never complained. In the height of the battle he still found strength and willpower to attend family gatherings and teach his great grandson how to plant a garden.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Freeman and Vonnie (Tackett) Frye; sisters, Hazel Frye and Thelma Toney; and brothers, Ralph Frye, Clarence Frye, Jack Frye and Boyd Frye.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Nancy (Stephenson) Frye; daughter, Regina Frye; son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Sonya Frye; twin grandsons, Cody Frye and wife, Chelsea, and Zac Frye and wife, Nicky; great-grandsons, Peyton and Paxton; sister, Verl Dean Eggleton; brother-in-law, Bill Stephenson and wife, Johelen; sister-in-law, Sue Ann Gross; and a host of nieces and nephews. Being the proud papaw that he was, Mr. Frye had been eagerly anticipating the arrival of his great-granddaughter, due in May.
The Frye family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Thompson Cancer Survival Center in downtown Knoxville and especially Thompson Oncology Group in Lenoir City for their compassionate care shown to Mr. Frye and his family during the four years he was a cancer patient. To Dr. Li, as well as the entire nursing and clinical staff, we thank you for being our second family these past four years. Also, a special thank you to Covenant Hospice for their special loving care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society or PanCan.org.
Friends may call at their convenience at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and proceed to Loudon County Memorial Gardens for 2 p.m. graveside services with the Rev. Dick DeMerchant officiating. The family will be doing a celebration of life at a later date.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.