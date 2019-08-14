Patricia Lee Snodgrass, 69, of Westerville, Ohio, and formerly of Lenoir City, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio, from an extended illness.
Patricia was a past employee of First National Bank in Lenoir City.
She was preceded in death by parents, William M. Lee and Dorothy Lee; and brother-in-law, Thomas Stewart.
She is survived by husband, William Snodgrass; children, Matt Hamilton of Nashville and Carrie Hamilton and Sara Wood (Brian) of Westerville, Ohio; grandchildren, Thadd and Natt Hamilton and Selah Wood, all of Westerville, Ohio; sisters, Linda Patton (Douglas) of Chattanooga and Mary Ann Stewart of Orlando, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Aug. 31 at Moreland Funeral Home in Westerville, Ohio. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.