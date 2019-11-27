Patricia C. Lane, 86, of Lenoir City, passed away Nov. 14, 2019.
Pat was a member of Central United Methodist Church and retired from Yale Security after 40 years of service. She was a former member of the Order of Eastern Star and the Rocky Top Decorative Painters. Pat was a talented artist and taught art to many in the community.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Lane; son, Byron Scott Varner; daughter, Theda Stout; and her parents, John and Annabelle Shoun Clark.
Pat is survived by her sons, Will Varner and Brian Varner; grandchildren, Cooper and Quinn Varner; great-grandchildren, Parker and Mason Varner; siblings, Barbara Buck and John Clark; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Central United Methodist Church in Lenoir City. A reception followed at the church.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
