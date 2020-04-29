Pamela Gail Vaughn, 65, of Smyrna and formerly of Lenoir City, passed away April 20, 2020.
Pam was of the Baptist faith. She was a retired insurance claims examiner.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents, James Benjamin Vaughn Jr. and Mary Lynn Maxwell Vaughn.
She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Jim Vineyard of Mt. Juliet; nephew, Chris Vineyard and wife, Emily Vineyard, of Hermosa Beach, Calif., and their son, Rogan Vineyard; niece, Stacey Holt and husband, Andrew Holt, of Mt. Juliet and their children, Oliva Holt, Calien Holt and Brayden Holt; brother and sister-in-law, Eddie and Kathy Vaughn of Lenoir City; niece, Sarah Vance of Lenoir City and her children, Elijah Vance, Charley Belle Vance and Silas Vance; and nephew, Travis Vaughn and wife, Kayla Vaughn, of Lenoir City and their son, Chase Vaughn.
Family gathered Friday, April 24, in the Unitia Cemetery for private graveside services and interment with the Rev. Dick DeMerchant officiated. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church in Lenoir City Building Fund in Pam’s memory.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com.
