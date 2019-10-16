Oscar E. Lane Jr., 76, of Lenoir City, passed away early Tuesday morning, Oct. 8, 2019, at his home.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Oscar was a member of First Baptist Church. He was a member of Local #102 of the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry of the U.S. and Canada for 55 years. He enjoyed golf and going fishing with his grandson, Connor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar E. Lane Sr. and Helen Cochran Lane; and grandson, Coty Harrison Bluford.
He is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Lisa and Gary Lynn Harvey of Lenoir City and Monica Lane of Knoxville; grandson, Connor Harvey; sisters, Sue Spoon of Knoxville and Pam Hogan of Dalton, Ga.; mother of his children, Donna Lane; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A special "thank you" to family friend Kathy Cook and Amedisys Hospice.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Dick DeMerchant and Ray Reno officiating. Family and friends gathered at the funeral home by 1:30 p.m. Sunday and proceeded to Lakeview Cemetery for 2 p.m. graveside services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Coty Bluford Scholarship Fund at Loudon County Education Foundation.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
