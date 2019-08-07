Nora McMahan Packett, 67, of Loudon, passed away Sunday morning, July 21, 2019, at her home.
She was a member of Jackson Chapel Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School. Nora worked at Loudon Elementary School in the cafeteria for many years and loved being around all the kids. She enjoyed music and writing songs. Nora was a special inspiration to all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Carson McMahan and Josephine Cass McMahan; brother and sisters-in-law, Johnny and Ruby McMahan and Pamela McMahan; sister, Dorothy Vanstory; twin sister, Nina Faye McMahan; and brothers-in-law, Mickey Welch and Tom Goodman.
She is survived by husband, Gary Wayne Packett; sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Lisa Packett of Kingston and Brian and Yvonne Packett; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-law, Barbara Goodman, Carolyn and Herbert Haling, and Janey Welch; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim and Bobbie McMahan, Bill and Sharon McMahan and David and Becky Cagley; and many nieces and nephews.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Greg Jameson officiating. Family and friends gathered at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 25, and proceeded to Lakeview Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.