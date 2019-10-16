Nellie Sue Newberry, 83, of Lenoir City, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at her home.
She was a former employee of Charles H. Bacon Hosiery and later co-owned Garden Spot Markets in Lenoir City with her husband, Raymond. Sue was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Elsie Greene; siblings, Wayne and Raymond Greene; grandparents, Mattie and Noah Hooker; grandson, Aaron Michael Cusick; and husbands, Bon S. McCown and Raymond E. Newberry.
She is survived by her daughters, Susan McCown Black (Ernie Black Jr.), Cheryl McCown Risher (Ronnie), Catherine McCown Bosher (Tony), Teresa McCown Curtis (the Rev. Tony Curtis) and Marilyn Newberry Murr (Bill); grandchildren, Chasity and Jerry, Sarah and Brian, Noah, Chanda, Chasen, Chamen, Miranda Rhea, Josh and Jeremy; great-grandchildren, Abram, Ellie, Madison, Emily, Sophie, Chassie and Tyler; great-great-grandchildren, Carson and Caiden; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with the Revs. Tony Curtis and Randy Humphries officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 1:30 p.m. Sunday and proceed to Corinth Cemetery for graveside services at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to help with funeral expenses.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
