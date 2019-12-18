Naomi Ruth Wolfenbarger, 79, of Lenoir City, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
Ruth was a member of Grace Baptist Church for 13 years. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Wolfenbarger; parents, Vernon and Thelma Hill; and brother, Jack Hill.
She is survived by her son, Bobby Wolfenbarger; daughters and sons-in-law, Pam and George Harrill and Donna and Melvin Griffin, all of Lenoir City; grandchildren, Alisha Ballinger and husband, Steve, Kendra Gardner and husband, Ray, and Travis Griffin; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Jan Pendleton and Debbie Hill; brother, Elwinn Hill, all of Lenoir City; and many nieces and nephews.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday in the Click Funeral Home chapel with the Revs. Jeff Waldrop and Roger Arwood officiating. Burial followed in Lakeview Cemetery.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
