Naomi Ann “Cookie” Carey, 76, of Lenoir City, passed away Dec. 29, 2019, at Parkwest Medical Center.
Cookie was a proud member of the extensive Greenback Montgomery family and a United Methodist.
She was preceded in death by parents, John A. and Annie Kidd Montgomery; husband, Kenny Carey; and daughter, Jodi Lynn Carey.
She is survived by her daughter, Corky Carey Jackson (Todd); grandson, Samuel Jackson (Hayley); sister, Judy Lambert (Rick); nieces, Casey and Kady Lambert; sister-in-law, Rita Collins (JRoy) and family; brothers-in-law, Bill Carey (Betty) and David Carey, and their families; special cousin, Sammy Forkner; and many good friends and neighbors.
The family wishes to extend thanks to the staff and residents of River Oaks Place in Lenoir City for the love and care they showed Cookie during the past six years she was a resident.
Per Cookie’s request, her remains were cremated. A casual celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Grace Connections Church, located beside the train depot at 6736 Morganton Road, Greenback, TN 37742.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
