Nancy Randle Richesin, 81, of Loudon, passed away Saturday morning, April 11, 2020.
Nancy was born to the late John Joel and Reba Blanche McCrary Randle in Philadelphia. A graduate of the 1956 class of Loudon High School, Nancy went on to graduate from Carson-Newman College with a degree in medical technology. After completing her training at Grady Hospital in Atlanta, she worked for a few years in Dr. Bippus' clinic in West Palm Beach, Fla., until the family relocated back home to Loudon.
Nancy was a wonderful mother who so proud of Whitney and Derek’s accomplishments while encouraging her children in their endeavors. She also worked in the Richesin Pharmacy. A great joy in her life was the addition of grandchildren. Her face shone with delight when she spoke of their eagerness to make their own lives. She also loved her church, Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Loudon, and its people.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, JoAnn Randle.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 57 years, Robert “Bob” E. Richesin of Loudon; children and spouses, Dr. Robert Derek and Dr. Renée Richesin of Birmingham, Ala., and Whitney Nicole and Todd Thompson of Brentwood; grandchildren, Zach, Reid, Ross and Courtney; brother and sister in-law, Jim and Ann Randle; sister, Sue Randle, all of Loudon; and nephews.
Contributions in memory of Nancy may be made to the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 373, Loudon, TN 37774.
Nancy will be laid to rest in a private graveside service in New Steekee Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Hester officiating. Please leave your condolences for the family at the funeral home website at www.mcgillclick.com.
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N. Loudon.
