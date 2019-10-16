Nancy Marie Orrin, 73, of Greenback, passed away Sept. 23, 2019.
Nancy was born Aug. 18, 1946, to Mildred Irene Payne. She received her associate of applied science degree in nursing and thereafter received her Registered Nursing licensing from Walter State Community College in Morristown.
Nancy was a tremendous nurse and practiced specialized, acute care at the University of Tennessee’s Neuro-Respiratory Trauma Unit. She made lifelong friends with both peers and patients alike.
Nancy was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Irene Payne.
She is survived by two children, Tracy Orrin of West Virginia and Gretchen Orrin of Atlanta, Ga.; one grandson, Christopher Orrin; one brother, Don Payne; and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
There will not be a funeral. However, should a donation wish to be sent, there are two worthy causes that would appreciate the gift in her name: the Wounded Warrior Project or the Loudon County Animal Shelter.
