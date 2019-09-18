Mitchell Shope, 80, of Athens, passed away Wednesday morning, Sept. 11, 2019, after a brief illness.
He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. Mitchell was a Christian and was a member of East Athens Baptist Church. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and deeply loved his country. His love for people and his humor gained him many lasting friendships, which he cherished.
Mitchell was preceded in death by his parents, James Fred and Julia Meyers Shope; sister, Naomi; brothers, Hugh, R.J., Beecher, Jack and infant brother, Cleason Ray; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Glenn and Stella Brown James.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Glenda James Shope; daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Chris McCall; granddaughters, Jaylin, Hannah and Leah; brother-in-law, Ronald and Lynn James; special cousin, Joann Mills; and several special nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at East Athens Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Tennessee Baptist Children’s Homes. Graveside services with military honors will be held in the Lenoir City Cemetery at a later date.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
