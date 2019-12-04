Michele Crawford Huffman, 53, of Lenoir City, passed away Nov. 28, 2019.
She was a member of Two Rivers Church, where she was active with the church prayer ministry and worked in the church café. Michele was an employee of Covenant Health and a former employee of Thompson Cancer Center. She loved her church and work family very much.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 31 years, Thomas Huffman; beloved son, Curtis Huffman; mother and father, Sherry and George Scarlett; siblings, Robert Crawford (Atala), Amy Scarlett, George Scarlett, Jeannine Hinkle (Scott) and David Scarlett; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Janet Murr (Robert), Ann Mashburn (Kevin) and Jerry Huffman; and several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Two Rivers Church. Memorial services followed at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to “Acts 2” at Two Rivers Church (2rc.tv/acts2) or “We Care” at Covenant Health.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.