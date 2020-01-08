Michael Ray Ballard, 63, of Lenoir City, passed away Jan. 2, 2020.
Mike was a former employee of Ingles and Weigels.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Imogene Ballard; sister, Darlene Ballard; and brother, Donnie Ballard.
He is survived by his brother, Larry Ballard; sister, Sherri Ballard Hill; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family received friends 2-3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 3 p.m. with the Rev. David Latham officiating. Burial followed in Lenoir City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
