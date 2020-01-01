Melissa “Missy” Hayes, 47, of Lenoir City, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, after a brief illness with melanoma skin cancer.
Missy was a member of Silver Ridge Baptist Church and was saved at age 8. She sang with the “Selvage Family” all of her life. Missy was an employee of Toyota Knoxville for 26 years.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, the Rev. H.K. “Heachy” and Lillian Selvage and John and Dot Denton.
She is survived by her husband, the Rev. Mark Hayes; daughter, Mackenzie Hayes; parents, the Rev. Glen “Bo” and Diana Selvage; sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer and the Rev. Eddie Tweed; nephew, Elliott Tweed; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tony and Rhonda Hayes; sister-in-law, Casey Hayes; niece, Jenna Rasar; several special aunts, uncles and cousins; and best friends, Jason, Kelly and Cody Vineyard.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at New Providence Baptist Church. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Scottie Wells officiating. Family and friends gathered at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. Saturday and proceeded to Lakeview Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services. Serving as pallbearers were Michael Green, Sam Green, Jonathan Green, Brian Selvage, Seth Denton, Sean Denton, Jeff Selvage and Elliott Tweed.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.