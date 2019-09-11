Mary Lou Stooksbury Rogers, 91, of Philadelphia, passed peacefully in the presence of her family Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at The Neighborhood at Tellico Village.
Mary Lou was a member of Corinth Baptist Church where she devoted her time to working in children’s ministries. She had served as a choir leader and Sunday school teacher at Glenlock Baptist Church for many years. Mary Lou had a servant’s heart. She began her volunteer career as a Gray Lady with the American Red Cross at the Loudon hospital. She served for more than two decades culminating at the Fort Loudoun Medical Center, where she was honored for her time and dedication.
Mary Lou enjoyed assisting with the band boosters, helping at football games, working part time at The General Store Antiques and caring for her grandchildren. She was truly a life changer to those who knew her. She was loved and will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Mary Lou is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Nelle Irwin Stooksbury; husband, Herman Hoover Rogers; grandson, Cory Blue Rogers; sister, Willie Ruth DeLapp; and brother, Ted Stooksbury.
She is survived by her devoted son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Valarie Rogers; granddaughters and husbands, Lindy and Doug Smith and Jenny and Rob Bradford; and great-grandchildren, Parker and Delaney Barrett and Piper Bradford. A special thank you to the friends and staff of The Neighborhood for their care and kindness during her stay.
Service to honor and remember Mary Lou will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, in the McGill Click Chapel with the Rev. Lynn Goodwin officiating. Interment will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Loudon County Memorial Gardens. Contributions in memory of Mary Lou may be made to Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Volunteer Services, 500 Medical Center Drive, Lenoir City, TN 37772. The Rogers family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Friday prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N., Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com.
