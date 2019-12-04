Mary Kathryn Cooke, 73, of Russiaville, Ind., passed away at 4:48 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, Ind., with her children by her side.
She was born Nov. 17, 1946, in Lenoir City, the daughter of the late Thomas S. Bradshaw and Trula Parton Faunce.
Mary retired from Delco Electronics after 30 years of service. She was a member of New London Friends Church, Order of the Eastern Star #248 and UAW Local #292. Mary enjoyed her family, gardening, music, traveling, quilting, reading and her beloved pets.
Mary is survived by her children, Laura (Brian) Brown, Dan (Felecia) Jordan and Christopher (Sarah) Cooke; sister, Linda Parrott; step-brother, Edwin Faunce; grandchildren, Wendy Brown, Melissa Fuina, Michael Brown, Myranda Brown, Alley Jordan, Jessica Cooke and Bella Cooke; former husband, Dan Jordan; and several nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Terry Cooke; and sister, Judith Askren.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at New London Friends Church, 2104 S. 766 W., Russiaville, with Pastor Jason Grant officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family noon-1 p.m. Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s memory to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, Buddy’s Bandits or SPCA.
Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
