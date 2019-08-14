Mary Katherine Craig, 65, of Loudon, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
Mary loved to attend car shows.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dorsey and Wilma Rolen; and siblings, Junior Rolen and Doris Rolen.
Mary is survived by her husband, Garlin “Butch” Craig; daughter, Christy Craig; sisters, Patricia Snyder, Janice Teeters and husband, Cliff, Dana Emery and husband, Bob, and Deb Rolen; brother, Larry Rolen and wife, Frankie; several nieces and nephews; and Jerri B. Ellison, who was very special to Mary.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Loudon Funeral Home. A funeral service followed at 7 p.m. with the Revs. Gary Cook and Adam Cook officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Corinth Cemetery.
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is honored to serve the Craig family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.