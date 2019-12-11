Mary Jo Hand Scarbrough, 86, passed away peacefully Dec. 6, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center surrounded by family members.
Mary Jo was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Lenoir City. She graduated from Lenoir City High School in 1951, the same year she was married. Mary Jo worked at the Lenoir City branch of Sears until they closed and then went to the Sears store in Knoxville, where she worked several years in customer service.
Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Mary Ruth Hand of Lenoir City.
She is survived by her husband, James O. Scarbrough of Lenoir City; daughter, Kathy Jo Willingham (Wesley) of Georgia; son, James R. Scarbrough (Marcia) of Salt Lake City, Utah; sister, Kaye Hand Waara of Georgia; grandsons, Adrian (Hien) Jenkins of Ames, Iowa, and Isaac Jenkins of Knoxville; granddaughter, Clare Scarbrough of Salt Lake City, Utah; great-grandson, Jeremy Jenkins, who is serving in the U.S. Air Force; great-granddaughters, Amelia and Mai of Ames, Iowa; sister-in-law, Betty Easton of Lenoir City; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Margaret Blazier and Pat Gouge, both of Lenoir City.
The family received friends 10-11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends proceeded to Lenoir City Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services with the Rev. Dick DeMerchant officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
