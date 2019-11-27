Mary Ann Hedge, 87, of Lenoir City, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at her home.
She was a lifelong member of Central United Methodist Church. Mary Ann served as librarian at Eaton Elementary School for 29 years. She was a member of the Lenoir City Pilot Club and formerly active with several other local groups. She loved books, traveling and was an avid bridge player.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Dora Lewis; and her sister, Ernestine Whitson.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Walter Hedge; children, Bryan Hedge, Bradley Hedge and Belinda Hedge; granddaughter, Margaret Hedge; great-granddaughters, Samantha and Christina; niece, Debbie Sliski; great-niece, Laurel Sliski; and great-nephew, Joshua Yaste.
The family will receive friends 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Central United Methodist Church in Lenoir City. Memorial services will follow at 3 p.m. A reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Eaton Elementary School library or donate a book if possible.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
