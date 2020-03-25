Margie Louise Hamilton, 97, of Lenoir City, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at her home.
Margie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and retired from Charles H. Bacon Hosiery Mill.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Leland Hamilton; and parents, Ned and Emma Patty.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Leland and Helen Hamilton; daughter, Patty Fern Matlock; grandchildren, Jerry Crowe (Chasity), Travis Hamilton, Dustin Hamilton and Bryantt Padgett (Wendy); eight great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at their convenience at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Click Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Joseph McGaha officiating. Burial will follow in the Lenoir City Cemetery.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
