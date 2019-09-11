Lynn Collins, 77, of Greenback, passed away peacefully in his home at 5:55 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Lynn was an active farmer and retired from Collins Heat and Air.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Lillian Gardner Collins.
Lynn is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara McBrayer Collins; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and “Boots” Collins of Greenback; sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn and Harold Clemmons of Knoxville; nephews, Jimmy Young and Hal Clemmons; great-nephew, Kohl Clemmons; and many cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Matthew Tinkham officiating. Graveside services and interment will be in the Lenoir City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wild Mustang Reserve in Nevada or a charity of your choice.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com.
