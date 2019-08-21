Lory Ann Micheau, 54, of Lenoir City, passed away suddenly Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at her home.
Lory was preceded in death by her father, Oda C. Underwood Jr.; and her nephew, Clifford Ray Smith.
She is survived by her daughters, Danille “DeDe” Micheau and Angel Micheau. Lory was Nana to Benji, Kaleb and Katie Micheau and Olivia Parris. She is also survived by her mother, Judith Decker; sisters and brother-in-law, Lisa and Eddie Wayne Smith and Sherry Parris; brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Teresa Underwood; and several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. with the Revs. Jeremiah Goins and Pam Wright officiating. Family and friends gathered by 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home and proceeded to Lakeview Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services with the Rev. Felecia Rhodes officiating.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.