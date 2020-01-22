Linda Seals Wolfenbarger, 68, of Lenoir City, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, James Kenneth Wolfenbarger; father, Herbert Seals; mother and stepfather, Carolyn and Hobert Scott; brothers, Bobby Seals, Roland Seals, Johnny Seals, Jimmy Seals, Ray Underwood and Frankie Underwood; and brother-in-law, Jackie Decker.
She is survived by her son, Frankie Wolfenbarger; grandsons, Matthew and Cole Wolfenbarger; sisters, Ann Petty and husband, Donny, of Harrison, Betty Decker of Cleveland and Wanda Faye Rice and husband, Mike, of Lenoir City; and many nieces, nephews and cousins
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, and 1-2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. Friday with the Rev. David Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Loudon County Memorial Gardens.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
