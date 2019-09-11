Larry Ray Garner, 67, passed away Aug. 31, 2019, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.
Larry was a member of First Baptist Church in Lenoir City. He was born in Harlan, Ky., to Earl William Sr. and Gladys Norris Garner. Larry attended Lenoir City High School, Roane State Community College and the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. He worked for Norfolk Southern Railroad as a general manager for 16 years. Larry started Oliver’s in 1988 and in 1991 named it Oliver’s Restaurant and Catering Inc., which is currently the subcontractor for Y-12 and ORNL Food Service.
He was a member of the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce, where he was involved with the Volunteer Leadership Class of Oak Ridge, Leadership Board of Directors and served on numerous committees and charities. He was also a member of Oak Ridge Country Club. Larry loved traveling, hunting and entertaining family.
Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Gladys Norris Garner; father, Earl William Garner Sr.; step-mother, Alice Ward Garner; sister, Betty Jo Garner; brothers, Earl William Garner Jr., and Jimmy Wayne Garner; and brother-in-law, Allen Ricks.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Kathy Kirby Garner; daughter, Kelly Garner Cusick and husband, Josh; beloved grandson, Charlie; sister, Pat Kaman and husband, Gary; sisters-in-law, Connie Garner, Valerie Garner-Klasen and Susan Ricks; brother-in-law, Steve Kirby and wife, Kathy; and several loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Special love to all of Larry’s wonderful friends and wonderful prayer warriors, along with his special nurse at Vanderbilt, Alan Moore. The family received friends 4-6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, followed by a celebration of life service with Steve Kirby and Dick DeMerchant officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Joe Beretta Foundation, a support group helping families during the most trying times of their LVAD journey. Visit www.thejoeberettafoundation.com. Click Funeral Home, Farragut, is in charge of arrangements.
