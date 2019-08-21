Larry Joe Mincey Sr., 73, of Lenoir City, passed away Wednesday morning, Aug. 14, 2019, at his home.
Larry was retired from Vulcan Materials and was formerly employed with Jim Coffey Construction. He also owned and operated Mincey Trucking.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Sue Mincey; parents, Tommy and Mollie Matlock Mincey; children, Larry Mincey Jr. and Carol Mincey; grandchildren, Kayla Amburn and Benjamin Brashears; and brothers, Joseph Reed Mincey and Jim Mincey.
He is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Joyce Seher of Lenoir City, Tammy and Jimmy Amburn of Lenoir City and Lisa Fuller; sons and daughter-in-law, Tony and Robyn Mincey of Lenoir City and Timothy Mincey of Loudon; grandchildren, Joshua Brashears, Abigail Brashears, Holly and Josie Mincey and James and Lillian Mincey; great-granddaughter, Cecelia Elizabeth Brashears; brothers, Tom and Jake Mincey; sister, Althea Thompson; and many nieces and nephews.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Friday at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. Family and friends gathered by 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home and proceeded to Woodlawn Cemetery for graveside services at 11 a.m.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.