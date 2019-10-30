L.V. Ward, 83, of Lenoir City, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.
L.V. was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Lenoir City and Avery Masonic Lodge #593 F&AM. L.V. and his late wife, Barbara, were owners of Superior School Services for 13 years. He was a Case knife dealer and collector.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Barbara Garner Ward; son, Bobby Lester; and parents, Clarence and Eurie Ward.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Larry Rollins; daughter-in-law, Kelly Lester Forsythe; grandchildren, Jennifer Rollins Thornton, Paige Presley, Bryan Rollins and Bobby Lester; great-grandchildren, Andy and Quillen Thornton, Everett Lusby, and Lilly and Clara Rollins; siblings, Phyllis King, Lynda Doyle, Brenda Pershing and Kyle Ward; and several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends gathered at the funeral home by 1:30 p.m. Friday and proceeded to Lakeview Cemetery for graveside services at 2 p.m. Military honors were conducted by the Loudon County Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 15010, Knoxville, TN 37901.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
