Kenneth Maxwell, 85, of Lenoir City, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020.
He was a loving father and grandfather. Kenneth was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Lenoir City and retired from Texas Moving. He enjoyed camping and gardening but most of all being with his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Viola Marie Hanson Maxwell; grandson, Andrew Maxwell; parents, Russell O. Maxwell and Vador Box Maxwell; and several siblings.
Kenneth is survived by his sons, David Maxwell (Yvonne) and Gary Maxwell (Shona); daughters, Debra Collins (Charles) and Connie Hicks (Rick); 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Bobby Hanson (Linda); and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 5-6 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Memorial services will follow at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Jeff Waldrop officiating. A private interment will be held.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
