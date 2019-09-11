Karen Alexander-Doyel, 68, died Sept. 5 at her home surrounded by her family in Lenoir City.
Born July 7, 1951, in Kettering, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Joseph H. Henry Jr. and Pauline H. Henry. Karen spent her life serving the Lord, first as a pastor’s wife and later as an inspirational speaker. She was actively involved in the ministry of her late husband, Dr. Douglas R. Alexander, as they served in Abilene and Fort Worth, Texas, Albuquerque, N.M., Little Rock, Ark., Columbus, Ohio, and, most recently, Lenoir City. She spent the later part of her life teaching seminars and holding retreats all over the United States. Karen even taught seminars and spoke at two women’s conferences in Russia. She encouraged, mentored and equipped countless women of the faith to spread the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Survivors include her husband, James A. Doyel; mother, Pauline H. Henry; brother, Steve Henry; sons, Mark (wife Lisa), Stephen (wife Carrie) and John (wife Sarah) Alexander; and grandchildren, Luke, Lauren, Lillian, Hope, Kaiya and Asher Alexander.
A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family. The family would love for everyone to come and join them for the celebration of life service to be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Two Rivers Church Harrison Lane Campus in Lenoir City.
Acts 20:24 — "But I do not account my life of any value nor as precious to myself, if only I may finish my course and the ministry that I received from the Lord Jesus, to testify to the gospel of the grace of God."
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com.
