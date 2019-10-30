Judy A. Canterbury, 70, of Cambridge City, Ind., died at her home Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, following a brief illness.

Born March 2, 1949, in Loudon to Eules and Naomi Lynn Lambert, she lived most of her life in Wayne County, Ind.

Judy was a 1967 graduate of Lincoln High School, a 1968 graduate of Miami Jacobs and a 1988 graduate of Indiana Vocational Technical College. She was a longtime employee of Sanyo and most recently was an employee of Shell service station. Judy was a “people person.” She enjoyed talking with family and friends. She was a rock collector and an avid reader with a large book collection.

Survivors include her mother, Naomi Doty; two sons, Bryan Canterbury (Diane) and Joseph Davis (Kristin); three grandchildren, Wendy Canterbury, Sunny Canterbury and Garrett Meade; four step-grandchildren, Alyssa Roark, Kali Hetisimer, Chloe Hobbs and Brayden Hobbs; two siblings, William Lambert (Mona) and Anita Doty; four step-siblings, Bobby Doty, Mike Doty, Patty Lacy and Debbie Mack; a nephew, Tony Lambert; and a great-niece, Rhianna Lambert.

She was preceded in death by her father, Eules Lambert; her step-father, Joe Doty; a grandson, Layne Davis; and a niece, Harley Downing.

In accordance with Judy’s wishes, there will be no public services.

Culberson Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com.

Tags