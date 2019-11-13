Judith W. Hatley, 76, of Lenoir City, passed Tuesday morning, Nov. 5, 2019 at her home.
She was a member of Nelson Street Baptist Church. Judy retired from Yale Security with 41 years of service.
She was preceded in death by parents, R.V. and Wyvonne Key.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, James Avery Hatley Sr.; children, Chuck Lane (Gail) of Karns, Jimmy Hatley (Melinda) and Rachelle Thomas (Arnold), all of Lenoir City; grandchildren, Terri Lane, James Lee Lane, Stephanie Quist (Eric), Mathew Hatley (Keirsten), Bryson (Samantha) Thomas and Natalie Thomas; great-grandchildren, L.J. Lane, Trevor Lane, Colette Quist and River Hatley; sister, Frances Cureton (Jimmy); special niece, Patricia Ann Hickman; special cousin who was like a sister, Jeanette Grijalva; lifelong friend, Imogene Kittrell; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Mike Wankowski officiating. Family and friends gathered at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. Thursday and proceeded to Lakeview Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services with the Rev. Kenneth Johnson officiating.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
