Joyce Helton Phibbs, 81, of Lenoir City, passed away Friday evening, Dec. 6, 2019.
Joyce was a member of Silver Ridge Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert J. Helton and Stella Williams Helton; brother, Joe Helton; and nephew, Tim Helton.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Kathy Phibbs of Lenoir City; grandson, Travis Phibbs and wife, Alana; granddaughter, Kasey Phibbs and fiancé, Aly; great-granddaughter, Lilian; sister, Pat Embry and husband, Ben, of Monterey; sister-in-law, Judy Helton of Deer Lodge; and several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Silver Ridge Baptist Church in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Scot Wells officiating. Graveside services and interment will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Loudon County Memorial Gardens.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
