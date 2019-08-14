Johnnie Paulette Redfearn, 64, of Lenoir City, passed away peacefully July 31, 2019, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge surrounded by family.
Johnnie was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
She was preceded in death by mother and father, Addie and Zeno Davis; and sister, Kathy Wilburn.
She is survived by daughters, Courtney LaTour, Meagan Harris and her husband, Robert; grandchildren, Lacey Johnson and her husband, Brian, Jacob Pritchard, Tristan LaTour, Lillian Scott and Savannah Harris; sister, Frankie Carpenter and her husband, Art; brothers, Frank Davis Jr. and Jerry Davis; and many nieces and nephews.
She was a true homemaker and avid reader. She loved cooking for and spending time with her family and helped raise many children. She was a Bigfoot enthusiast and enjoyed true crime. She was loved and will be missed by family and her beloved dog, Goldie.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Children’s Hospital of East Tennessee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.