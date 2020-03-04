John Steven “Bo” Jaynes, 60, of Loudon, passed away Feb. 25, 2020.
Bo loved hunting and fishing. He was a welder at Maremont for several years.
Bo was preceded in death by father, John Allen Jaynes; mother, Katheryn Smallen Jaynes; brother, Terry Jaynes; sister, Carolyn Ryan; and uncle, Bill Jaynes.
He is survived by son, Casey Childs; nieces, Stevi Ryan and Kristy Jaynes; nephews, T.J. Jaynes and Daniel Jaynes; great-niece, Alyssa Jaynes; and great-nephews, Christian Price, Dakota Price and Preston Jaynes.
Services were held March 1, 2020, at Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations.
