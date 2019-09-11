John P. Wheeler

John P. Wheeler, 89, of Pittsburgh, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.

John was born Feb. 6, 1930, in Cleveland, a son of the late Dewey and Ethel Mae Lyles Wheeler. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, having served in the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, he worked as a union electrician for the IBEW.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Lillian Wheeler; sister, Edna Wilkerson; and two brothers, Joe Wheeler and Kenneth Wheeler.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Louise Wintermantel Fox; step-children, Jolene Polaritz of New Kent, Va., and Darlene McKinney of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; sisters, Helen Keener of Lenoir City and Mary Evelyn Hooks of Titusville, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.

The family received friends 1-2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed in Lakeview Cemetery.

Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com.

