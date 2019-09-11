John P. Wheeler, 89, of Pittsburgh, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.
John was born Feb. 6, 1930, in Cleveland, a son of the late Dewey and Ethel Mae Lyles Wheeler. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, having served in the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, he worked as a union electrician for the IBEW.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Lillian Wheeler; sister, Edna Wilkerson; and two brothers, Joe Wheeler and Kenneth Wheeler.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Louise Wintermantel Fox; step-children, Jolene Polaritz of New Kent, Va., and Darlene McKinney of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; sisters, Helen Keener of Lenoir City and Mary Evelyn Hooks of Titusville, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.
The family received friends 1-2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed in Lakeview Cemetery.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.