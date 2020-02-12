John James Manikas, 81, of Lenoir City, passed away Sunday morning, Feb. 9, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.
John was born in Lowell, Mass., where he attended school and graduated from Lowell High School Class of 1957 and attended University of Lowell. John was employed by Cabot Corporation of Boston, Mass., from 1961-1986. John and his family relocated to Lenoir City in 1981 and was general manager of a Foundry and Tool Division in Athens until his division was purchased by NGK Metals of Nagoya, Japan. John retired in 2000 from NGK. After retiring, he consulted for approximately 10 years and officially retired in 2010.
John was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Knoxville. He was a Mason and a member of Pentucket Lodge of Lowell, Mass., for more than 55 years. He joined Kerbela Shrine of Knoxville in 1982 and was also a Jester of Court 57 in Knoxville.
John leaves a legacy of love, empathy and generosity.
He leaves behind his spouse, Irene; children, James Manikas and wife, Nancy, Christine Sweeney and husband, John, Karen Heffron and husband, Derek; grandson, Jonathan Clayton “Clay” Tipton; sister, Mary Eliacopoulos, Hudson, N.H.; brothers, James Manikas and wife, Bernice, Tyngsboro, Mass., and Phillip Manikas, Malden, Mass.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James John Manikas and Georgia Apostolos Manikas.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. A Masonic service will be held in Lowell, Mass., followed by interment in Westlawn Cemetery II in Lowell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 1900 Richmond Road, Lexington, KY 40502 or Pentucket Lodge, 79 Dutton Lodge, Lowell, MA 01852.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
