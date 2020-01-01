John Benjamin “J.B.” Kollock, 86, of Lenoir City, passed away Saturday morning, Dec. 28, 2019, at his home.
J.B. was a member of New Providence Baptist Church and was honored by his church family with the title Deacon Emeritus for his 50 years of service to the church. He served in the United States Army and retired from Viskase/Union Carbide.
J.B. was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Helen Fine Kollock; and his grandson, Corey Bryant.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Evelyn Miller Kollock; sons, Greg Kollock, Dale Kollock (Anita) and Tony Kollock; grandchildren, Sarah Elmore, Jennifer Johnson, John Kollock (Amber), Bailey Bryant, Tony Lynn Kollock (Stefanie) and Taylor Kollock; great-grandchildren, Sean, Hunter, Haylee, Nicole, Abbie, Corin, Taylynn and Hazeley; sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Bill Harper; and nieces, nephews and many friends.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at New Providence Baptist Church. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Mark Caldwell officiating. Deacons of the church served as pallbearers. Family and friends gathered at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the New Providence Church Cemetery for graveside services. Military honors were conferred by the Loudon County Veterans Honor Guard.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
